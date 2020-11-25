This Charlotte animal shelter is offering short-term pet 'staycations' during the holidays

“You’re helping us save lives, but you’re also helping yourself,” Julia Conner said. “That kind of comfort in an animal is so important, especially right now."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The coronavirus has forced a lot of people to change or cancel their Thanksgiving plans with family this year. But instead of being alone, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control is offering the company of a shelter pup you can take home -- if only for a little while.

The shelter calls it a ‘staycation’ that lasts up to only five days.

After that time period you can choose to either adopt and have all fees waived with a suggested monetary donation of your choice to help support the shelter program or return the dog with some much needed insight.

“We get a lot of valuable information about how they did at home and that’s really important for us to be able to use so we can tell future adopters,” CMPD Animal Care & Control officer Julia Conner said.

On November 1, the shelter also kicked off it’s Adoption Countdown with the goal of having 900 animals adopted by the end of the year. If achieved this means the shelter will have a 90% save rate for the very first time.

“You’re helping us save lives, but you’re also helping yourself,” Conner said. “That kind of comfort in an animal is so important, especially right now when you know you can’t go visit your family.”