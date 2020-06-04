CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are so many unknowns around the coronavirus, and one diagnosis is shocking many people. A four-year-old tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for coronavirus.

RELATED: Tiger at New York City's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

The zoo says 6 other large cats are showing symptoms including a dry cough. The good news, they are all expected to recover.

But now pet owners are wondering if their furry best friends are safe, and what they should be doing to protect them.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19 to humans. But there are some things we should do to protect these members of our families.

Coronavirus is spreading fast and for many, keeping our cats, dogs, and family pets healthy is a priority.

“Things are changing very rapidly but at the moment, it seems to be very low risk for pets but there’s enough data to suggest that it could be a concern,” says Dr. Fred Wininger with CARE Charlotte.

It's a valid concern, especially after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for it. It's the first time a wild animal has gotten sick from COVID in the United States. Scientists actively researching which animals are more vulnerable.

“They have not found one U.S. pet that has been infected with coronavirus,” Wininger said.

But as we social distance from each other, we should do the same with our pets.

“A certain level of social distancing from our pets, especially if we're sick, makes sense. So not kissing our pets in the face and things like that,” says Wininger. “Preventing our pets from interacting with other people's pets or other people is probably a good thing, a good precaution to take.”

Wininger says it’s important to have an emergency plan in place for if you get sick. Have a reliable person who can watch your pet while you recover.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Several Mecklenburg County ABC stores to implement senior hours

Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to ICU after coronavirus symptoms 'worsened'

Virus is mostly mild and rarely fatal for US kids, data show

North Carolina prisons enact two-week halt on accepting new offenders