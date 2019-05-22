CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Virginia woman's dying wish was to be buried with her pet, so her family euthanized a perfectly healthy dog.

It's not against the law in Virginia, and it’s also not illegal in North Carolina.

In the Tar Heel State, man's best friend is considered personal property. That gives the owner the right to decide if they want to put their dog down, regardless of if the animal is sick.

Most people can't stand the thought of losing a pet.

"She’s just so sweet; it’s like a little person,” Katelyn Clein said about her dog, Luna.

The Virginia woman was so attached to her dog, she wanted to be with her in the afterlife. Emma, a healthy Shih Tzu mix, was recently put down because her owner left explicit instructions in her will: She wanted to be laid to rest with her dog.

"Yikes. Oh my gosh, that’s pretty scary. Wow. That's dedication to her dog though,” said Clein.

The shelter in Virginia pushed back against it, but euthanizing a healthy pet is not against the law there. If you really wanted to, you could do it here, too.

"I’ve been practicing for a while and I’ve never heard anything like this,” said Dr. Peggy Sayer with Charlotte Animal Referral and Emergency.

She added the situations raised a ton of ethical issues.

“That’s our job, to save animals, and you pour your heart and soul into it, so it can be very traumatic to euthanize a pet that you don't think needs to be euthanized,” said Dr. Sayer.

