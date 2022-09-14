Emergency vet clinic opens in Charlotte

VEG Charlotte is open 24/7 to help pet parents with emergencies when their family veterinarian is closed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide.

“Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG, said. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”

VEG said pet parents will speak directly with a licensed veterinarian. Unlike other hospitals during an emergency, pet parents won’t wait in the lobby or fill out paperwork first instead, they will see a doctor right away.

According to a news release, the hospital has an open floor plan that allows pet parents to have freedom of movement from the exam room to the treatment floor, and they can stay with their pets during all phases of treatment, including surgery and overnight hospitalization.

Location: 4716-A Sharon Rd, Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28210

