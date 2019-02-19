CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An adopted dog who disappeared in Charlotte last month was recently found in Fort Mill.

Domino was reunited with the staff at Humane Society of Charlotte (HSC) on Monday. The HSC alum slipped his collar on January 10 and remained on the run for weeks.

After Domino was lost, his ownership was transferred back to the shelter, according to Humane Society of Charlotte. Several people reported sightings, and posters with his picture were plastered all over neighborhoods.

But it wasn’t until a family recently discovered Domino at Anne Springs Close Greenway and took him to their veterinarian that he was linked back to the shelter by scanning his microchip.

“He was recovered safely and has been taken to a local animal hospital to be treated,” HSC’s Facebook post read.

It was believed the pit bull terrier mix got into a fight with another animal on the last leg of his journey.

“He is happy, walking around, and eating and drinking but will be receiving continued veterinary care in the coming weeks,” the post continued.

HSC said Domino’s story is the perfect example of the importance of microchipping your pets.

"The return-to-owner rate of stray/lost animals is greatly increased when a microchip is present. We recommend all owned dogs and cats are microchipped after two months of age. We also recommend they wear a collar and ID tag in tandem with the microchip," said Elizabeth Jones, vice president of operations at HSC.

Now the family who found Domino wants to give him a forever home.

“They will be officially adopting him once he receives all the care he needs,” the post read.

Until then, Domino will soak up the love at the shelter. Video on HSC’s Facebook page showed the staff and volunteers happily reuniting with the three-year-old they call “social and playful” and “highly treat-motivated”.

"I also cannot give enough kudos to our amazing volunteers who worked tirelessly for weeks in tandem with our staff. They followed up on sightings, canvased those areas, posted flyers, and fielded related phone call inquiries for many weeks," Jones said.