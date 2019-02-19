CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A dog that disappeared in Charlotte last month was recently found in Fort Mill.

Domino was reunited with the staff at Humane Society of Charlotte (HSC) on Monday. The HSC alum slipped his collar on January 10 and remained on the run for weeks.

Several people reported sightings of Domino around the area, and posters with his picture were plastered all over neighborhoods.

But it wasn’t until a family recently discovered Domino at Anne Springs Close Greenway that he was brought back to the shelter.

“He was recovered safely and has been taken to a local animal hospital to be treated,” HSC’s Facebook post read.

It was believed the pit bull terrier mix got into a fight with another animal at some point during his journey.

“He is happy, walking around, and eating and drinking but will be receiving continued veterinary care in the coming weeks,” the post continued.

Now the family who found Domino wants to give him a forever home.

“They will be officially adopting him once he receives all the care he needs,” the post read.

Until then, Domino will soak up the love at the shelter. Video on HSC’s Facebook page showed the staff and volunteers happily reuniting with the three-year-old they call “social and playful” and “highly treat-motivated”.