What to know about French Bulldogs on National Puppy Day

These adorable pups are taking the country by storm, replacing the Labrador Retriever as the "most popular" breed for the first time in over 30 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is National Puppy Day, and dog lovers around the country are giving their furry friends some extra love!

Speaking of cute pups, the American Kennel Club recently announced that, after over 30 years of being on top, a new dog breed has replaced the lab as the most popular breed in the United States - the French Bulldog.

More an more people are adding adorable little "Frenchies" to their families. If you're thinking about getting a French Bulldog, there are some very important things to know about this breed.

WCNC Charlotte spoke to Fred Wininger, Veterinary Neurologist with Care Charlotte about the health concerns surrounding French Bulldogs. So, what are the potential problems that you need to know if you want to bring a cute Frenchie into your home?

As Dr. Wininger points out, French Bulldogs "are an amazing breed, they have a personality unlike any other. They're just our lovable gremlins."

But, French Bulldogs are genetically disposed to a number of problems. Their cute, push faces makes it difficult for them to breathe in hot environments, causing the dogs to overhear and also makes them more likely to catch pneumonia.

Frenchies are also predisposed to spine problems, as this breed has congenital malformations of the spine, spinal bifida, herniated discs and cysts on the spine. French Bulldogs also have a lot of gastrointestinal problems.

So, what is Dr. Wininger's advice for people who have their heart set on this kind of breed?

Dr. Wininger's number one advice for those looking to get a French Bulldog is to ask your veterinarian about pet insurance, as these types of health problems can be very expensive. "The last think you want is for one of the major family medical decisions to be based off of finances," said Dr. Wininger.