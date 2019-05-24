CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials are warning about the spread of the so-called “kissing bugs” that can be linked to disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the bugs can carry the parasite that causes Chagas disease, spreading it to people and pets.

The CDC said the bugs are typically found in Mexico, Central America, South America, and the southern United States. That includes the Carolinas.

WIS-TV, the NBC affiliate in Columbia, S.C., spoke to a woman named Memory Armstrong, who shows Great Danes for dog shows.

From the dog show and breeder circuit, Armstrong, according to WIS-TV, met a woman whose Great Dane puppy litter became infected with Chagas disease, with five of the eight puppies dying.

"She found that she had an infestation in her subflooring and the walls,” Armstrong told WIS-TV.

Dr. Christina Maglaras, a critical care specialist at Charlotte Animal Referral & Emergency (CARE), said it is rare to see a case of Chagas disease in dogs in this area.

"The chances of it in this area as far as we know should be fairly low that it [kissing bug] has that Chagas disease within it,” Maglaras said.

In the beginning stages, Maglaras said the disease in dogs can mimic many other diseases, which makes it hard to catch. She said symptoms can include lethargy, tiredness, fever, aches, and pains.

As the disease progresses, Maglaras said the untreatable part of the disease can include heart arrhythmias or even heart failure.

Maglaras said not every kissing bug carries the Chagas disease, but it should still be a concern if spotted.

To keep kissing bugs away, the CDC recommends turning off outdoor lights not in use. Homeowners should also remove track, wood, and rock piles around the home and clear out any bird or animal nests.

RELATED: CDC warns about dangerous 'kissing bugs' in the Carolinas

The CDC said cracks and gaps around windows, air conditions, walls, roofs, doors, and crawl spaces should be inspected and sealed. It also recommends pets sleep indoors.

ALSO ON WCNC:

Texas woman fights against border wall while caring for mom with brain cancer

Liftoff! SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 60-satellites into space

Wrongfully convicted man freed after four decades in prison

'It's amazing to see her' | 14-year-old fitted for bionic Hero Arm