Lost dog back in Michigan after being found 330 miles away in Ohio

"Thimble" was infested with fleas wandering a park in 13 degree temperatures when he was found. How he got there is still a mystery.

CASCADE, Michigan — Friday evening was a night of pampering for Thimble the dog, who's now got a safe place to stay after quite a journey.

"He's just a great little dog. He's got a wonderful temperament," said Thimble's foster mom, Valeria Vlcek.

We'll never know for sure what all Thimble has been through. But what we do know is that he was registered to an owner in Kent County and was found last week, wandering in a park in Perry, Ohio more than 330 miles away in freezing cold temperatures.

"It was 13 degrees when I found him. He ran right to me and I put him in my car," said Desiree Kopan, who lives in the area.

"He is very skinny. He was infested with fleas. [He had an] ear infection and dental issues, from what I understand."

Kopan took Thimble to the Dog Warden Division of the Stark County, Ohio Sheriff's Office.

"The tags he had on were from 2013. Owner information was found off the rabies tag and came back to a deceased man [from Kent County]," Kopan said.

Kopan put the word out on social media, including in a Kent County community Facebook group, where the story caught the attention of the Newaygo-based Lake Haven Rescue where Vlcek is a volunteer.

"I called and said, look, I don't want him put down. If nobody claims him, we're willing to come get him and bring him back to Kent County where he started."

Kopan then drove Thimble to Sandusky, where she met up with Vlcek and wished the dog well with this new chapter in his life.

"It is amazing. I mean, to see how he looked in that original picture and how he looks now, just in a week, is a miracle," Vlcek said.

Thimble has an appointment scheduled at Plymouth Road Animal Clinic in Grand Rapids where he'll have dental and blood work done. He'll also be neutered. It should take him two to three weeks to get back to a healthy weight and then he'll be put up for adoption.

Lake Haven Rescue relies on donations to cover the cost of veterinary care for animals they help. If you'd like to donate or see their adoptable animals, you can do so on their website.

