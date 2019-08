JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A watery ordeal has ended with a trip to the humane society for a small dog who went overboard near the Fernandina Beach Harbor Marina.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit went to the rescue and calls this its "first water save of Hurricane Dorian."

Before the unit arrived the dog had to tread water, because his leash became stuck on some wood.

The sheriff's office said the dog is named Dorian, "of course."

Nassau County Sheriff's Office