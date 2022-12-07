Santa Claus ready to pose with your pretty pets for a good cause

They are offering portrait sessions every 30 minutes on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Humane Society of Charlotte is kicking off the holiday season with Santa Paws on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Santa Claus is making a special stop at the Humane Society of Charlotte so people can bring their dogs or cats who have been good boys and girls this year to pose with him. This is a one-day, special opportunity at the new HSC Animal Resource Center on 1348 Parker Drive in west Charlotte.

They are offering portrait sessions every 30 minutes. The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. Registration is limited to one animal. If you are bringing more than one, you will need to register for an additional spot. Every animal needs its own handler. For example, if you are bringing three pets, you will need to register three times in your preferred time slot and plan to bring three people to handle the pets.

Each session costs $25, with all proceeds going to the Humane Society of Charlotte.

Spend some quality time with St. Nick and get a great photo worthy of your next holiday card or frame it and use it as a special present.

Participating photographers include Rhiannon Mack, Frank Vasto, John Lingle Photography, Maria Goto, Jorge Sanchez, and Jimmy Dagenhart.

Go online for more information and to register your furry family member for a slot.

