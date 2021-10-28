How to keep your pet safe during Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Young-Williams Animal Center is sharing several tips on how to protect your pet during Halloween.
We prepare ahead of time for costumes and parties, but we need to take care of our furry friends!
Here are some tips:
- Owners should dress their pets in functional items. Do not put clothing on your pet that restricts movement, sight, or hearing.
- Put away any food that is high in sugar, inside a wrapper, or includes deadly ingredients.
- Be cautious around people in costume: Remember, pets might react differently when interacting with people in costume. Be aware of trick-or-treaters and others who are dressed for the holiday.
- Be able to locate a lost pet: Microchipping and identification tags are important to reunite animals with their owners in case of an emergency.
- Don’t let dangerous decorations ruin the night: Jack-o-lanterns, scary statues, and other Halloween decorations can create a spooky atmosphere, but they also can be harmful to your pet. Remove all hazards from your pet’s reach.