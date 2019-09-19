A group of Gaston County dog owners is pushing to make tethering dogs in the county illegal.

The effort comes shortly after York County prohibited homeowners from chaining dogs.

"It just breaks my heart to see them," Terry Cobb, one of the organizers, said. "There's a lot of days they knock over their water or food and you can't go up and change their water or do anything for them because they're very aggressive."

The Humane Society said aggressive behavior is a direct result of dogs being tethered for long periods of time.

It's why Cobb and Weidman sent a letter to Gaston County commissioners asking for an ordinance to curb dog chaining.

They have the support of the Animal League of Gaston County, which started a program this summer called "Room to Roam" to build fences for dog owners as an alternative to tethering.

"I don't think it would cost anybody anything to begin a law and say it is not okay to put a dog on a 30 or 40-pound chain," said Stephanie Rauch, the league's executive director.

