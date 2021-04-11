Adopters wanted: Gov. Roy Cooper, Kristin Cooper are fostering kittens this holiday season

Oliver and Biscuit, the lucky two kittens living with the Coopers, are ready to be adopted.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and First Lady Kristin Cooper are fostering kittens this holiday season.

The Coopers, who are animal lovers, have several pets living with them in the Governor's Mansion and even created a Facebook page, First Pets of North Carolina, to share photos of their cats and dogs with the public.

On Tuesday, Kristin Cooper shared a post announcing some new arrivals.

"This isn’t what it looks like," the post reads. "We haven’t adopted more kittens … but YOU could! Our family is fostering two kittens looking for their forever home!"

