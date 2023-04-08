SC organizations team up to hold dog blood drive

The blood drive took place just ahead of National Pet Day on April 11.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — While the need for people to give blood is often advertised, an organization in South Carolina is working to bring attention to the need for pets to give blood as well.

Organizers of the blood drive said that its important for pet owners to remember that animals have surgeries and emergencies, many which require blood transfusions, just like people do.

One dog, Rosie, has stepped up to do her part by donating blood several times.

"It's something none of us had really thought about before, and once it was explained that, just like people, you know, if you have a surgery or an injury, and you need replacement blood, then that's something that would be good to have if you needed it," Michael Lilley, Rosie's owner, said. "The fact that giving does help, it puts a warm spots in our hearts because we're all called to serve. Even our pets can serve."

There are many organizations around the country where owners can sign their pets up to donate blood.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts