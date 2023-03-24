Cuteness overload: Shelter dog holds new owner's hand on car ride to his new home

Abigail got Loki from the Oconee Humane Society in Seneca, South Carolina.

SENECA, S.C. — Pet owners all know the feeling when they brought their fur baby home for the first time. But not everyone got this sweet of a moment.

When Abigail found out about 1-year-old pit bull mix Loki, he was at the Oconee Humane Society in Seneca, South Carolina.

"He was at the shelter and got super sick," Abigail told WCNC Charlotte. "I thought he might not make it."

That's when she stepped up. The clinic treated his illness so she could take him as a medical foster.

"When it came time for him to go back, I couldn't let him go, so we kept him," Abigail shared.

It was on that car ride back after making Loki officially her pup that this heartwarming moment happened. She was driving and Loki held her hand the whole way to his new fur-ever home.

The video she took and posted on TikTok has more than 7 million views.

It's obvious from various other TikTok posts that Loki is adapting well to his new home life and family.

Oconee Humane Society just opened a low-cost clinic. If you're interested in supporting their efforts in the animal community, you can donate to them online here or you can volunteer or foster through the shelter.

