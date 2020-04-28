YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Animal Shelter is providing a community pet food pantry to assist York County residents in need of food for their pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the nature of the pandemic, the shelter is currently by appointment only. Anyone interested in donating or picking up food at the shelter is asked to contact the food pantry at (803) 818-6492 to coordinate an appointment.

It's located at the York County Animal Shelter, which is at 713 Justice Boulevard in York, South Carolina. The service is available to York County residents, and those interested must have a valid legal photo ID and York County address at the time of pick up.

“The York County Animal Shelter recognizes that pets are family,” Bobbie Comer, Animal Control Supervisor, said. “We want to assist families in providing for their pets in this time of need. Ensuring pets stay with their families and can be cared for is essential during these stressful times.”

There is an additional drop-off location for donations at Petsense in Lake Wylie at 221 Latitude Lane. They are accepting large bags or canned food for dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens. Additionally, they will accept donations of kitten or puppy formula, crates, leashes and collars.

Currently, they are able to provide residents one large or two smaller bags per household, canned food when available — but that is dependent on donations.

