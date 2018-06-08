Peyton Manning is a national celebrity, beloved for his football acumen and friendly demeanor. Adding to the long list of reasons to like the quarterback legend was a little incident in a small Mississippi town.

The story starts earlier this week at the Neshoba County Fair in Mississippi. The small county is about 80 miles northeast of Jackson, the state capital. Rescue workers with the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi saved a 2-pound puppy from carnival workers.

The rescue fund said in a Facebook post that the pup was being kept in a garbage bag or held with a rope tied too tightly around its little neck. The poor thing was covered in fleas and infected with parasites. The rescue fund said it had the pup cleaned up and took it to visit a veterinarian.

The fleas were removed and the puppy was given quality food instead of whatever the carnival worker was giving it, the rescue fund said. At the time, the pup was sent to foster with one of the fund's board members.

While she was with the board member, she was doted on by any and all who came into contact with her, including (yep) the Manning family.

As of Wednesday, the puppy was officially a Manning and will live out her life being (we assume) extremely pampered with the Manning family. A great reminder to adopt, don't shop!

Manning was born in New Orleans but has ties to Mississippi (his father and brother are both alums of Ole Miss). He played 18 years in the NFL - 14 with the Indianapolis Colts and four with the Denver Broncos. He won a Super Bowl title with each team and holds several NFL records including most passing yards, most touchdown passes and most MVP awards.

The Sheriff retired in 2016 after winning Super Bowl 50 playing for the Broncos against the Carolina Panthers - the team's first Vince Lombardi Trophy since 1999.

