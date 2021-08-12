Post-pandemic wedding boom means photography sessions could be more costly

Photographers seeing rise in bookings from weddings to family and newborn sessions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's Christmas card season and many people have recently gotten professional photos taken to use for their cards.

Photographers are staying busy this season, but they say there's been a photography boom in the past year.

Randolph County photographer Samantha Brooke said between weddings and family sessions, it's been a wild year.

"The wedding boom is essentially everyone pressed pause on planning in 2020 and then they all hit play at once. It's a good time to be in the wedding industry," Samantha Brooke said.

She stayed busy at the height of the pandemic with elopements and small backyard weddings, but this year she almost doubled the number of wedding sessions.

For 2022, she's pretty much booked already.

On days she's not shooting weddings, she's typically doing a family or newborn session.