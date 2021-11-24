'Plumbers don't give Black Friday discounts' | A plumber's advice on clogged drains, pipes this Thanksgiving

Did you know you're not supposed to put anything larger than a quarter down the disposal? A plumber shares how to keep the drains, pipes unclogged.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After stuffing yourself full of food, the last thing you want to deal with on your holiday is clogged drains or pipes.

It's very possible with extra guests over at the house and piles of dirty dishes, something could go wrong and then out of nowhere the water could overflow.

Lee Amos with Master Plumbers Heating and Cooling said they stay busy on Black Friday. Some plumbers even refer to it as 'Brown Friday.'

"I would say Black Friday is one of our busiest times of the year," Amos said.

Amos has seen everything from forks and knives causing a clog to toothpicks and even a Q-tip. Something like that can lead to a expensive trip from the plumber. Amos said drains can run from $100 to thousands of dollars to unclog.

So how to you prevent this? Here's some advice from Amos.

Don't put anything larger than a quarter down the disposal

Don't put foods like lettuce, rice or beans down the drain

Grease can clog your down. Try to use dish detergent and hot water to unclog

After using the disposal, use ice to clean the blades

Try not to use harsh chemicals to unclog the drain. It can lead to more problems in the future