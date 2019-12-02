PINEVILLE, N.C. — Local police have issued a warning about the top 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.

The list includes apps like Omegle, Burn Book, Hot or Not, Wishbone, and Whisper.

With hundreds of new apps created every day, there's a whole world of mobile trouble just a click away.

“There are a lot of issues and concerns I see with those apps,” said Tony Underwood, public information officer with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Underwood says the standouts include Omegle, which allows users to message or video chat with complete strangers.

“When you deal with an anonymous person you don’t know who that person is you automatically put yourself at risk,” he said.

Then there’s burn book – which lets users anonymously post rumors about people…often fellow students…and can be filtered by school.

And Whisper, which similarly encourages users to post rumors and secrets about their peers.

“If you start spreading false rumors and false information about someone you’re gonna find yourself in a potential legal trouble,” Underwood warned.

Other apps like Hot or Not and Wishbone could lead to bullying – users rate and compare peers based on attractiveness.

Then there’s Ask.fm, where anyone can anonymously ask users questions.

“No one wants to be criticized and ridiculed or made fun of and I think it’s devastating to a lot of kids and sometimes has tragic endings,” Underwood said. “There’s a huge potential for cyberbullying, teenagers are still growing their maturing they’re developing, acceptance is huge.”

Police encourage parents to stay on top of the latest apps – and take a proactive approach.

“If you pay for that phone and you’re a parent,” Underwood said, “You have every right to look at that phone and to know what’s on that phone.”