Most popular baby names in North Carolina for 2022

Names.org revealed the most popular baby names in North Carolina in 2022. Some names were unique to North Carolina; others are popular nationwide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many people have a list of potential baby names tucked away in the back of their minds, and some expecting parents are looking for a unique name, while others choose a name that honors a loved one or their family heritage.

The U.S. Social Security Administration recently released the most popular baby names in North Carolina and South Carolina for 2022. Some were unique to the Carolinas while others were popular nationwide.

Names.org released the full lists, including popularity for all 50 U.S. states.

10 most popular baby names for boys in North Carolina for 2022

Liam maintained its status as the most popular boy name, a ranking it's held since 2020. Noah is No. 2 and is North Carolina's most popular boy name over the last five years. William slipped to No. 4 this year and is now No. 2 in the last five years.

Liam Noah James William Oliver Elijah Henry Jackson Levi Mason

10 most popular baby names for girls in North Carolina for 2022

Olivia remains No. 1 for girls, followed by Ava and Amelia, which gained two spots to No. 3.

Olivia Ava Amelia Emma Charlotte Sophia Harper Isabella Evelyn Mia

Seven of North Carolina's 10 most popular boy names are also in the top 10 nationally, with Jackson, Levi and Mason being unique to the state. Harper was the only girl name in the top 10 that wasn't also in the top nationally.

10 most popular baby names for boys in South Carolina for 2022

William was the top boy name in South Carolina once again, with Liam climbing to No. 3 after being No. 4 in 2020. New to the top 10 this year are Levi (12 in 2020) and Carter (14 in 2020).

William Noah Liam Elijah James Jackson John Oliver Levi Carter

10 most popular baby names for girls in South Carolina for 2022

Olivia surpassed Ava as South Carolina's most popular girl name, with quite a bit of movement in the top 10. There's only one new addition this year, with Nova climbing to No. 10 from 13 in 2020.

Olivia Ava Amelia Charlotte Emma Isabella Harper Elizabeth Sophia Nova

