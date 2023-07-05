Portuguese man o'war stings reported at numerous North Carolina beaches

Portuguese man o'war stings were reported at Oak Island and other beaches along the North Carolina coast this week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife officials are telling people to be careful at the beach after six people were stung by Portuguese men o'war along the coast this week.

The jellyfish-like creatures were spotted near Oak Island, Holden Beach and other various locations. It was reported that four children and two adults were stung by them.

Despite having an appearance similar to jellyfish, the Portuguese man o'wars isn't actually a jellyfish. They're a species of siphonophore, which are closely related to jellyfish, according to the National Ocean Service. A siphonophore is comprised of a colony of specialized genetically identical individuals called zooids, essentially clones, with various forms and functions. Men o'war are propelled by winds and ocean currents alone and are mostly found in tropical and subtropical seas.

🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪 We are now flying the 🟪 flag for Portuguese Man-O-Wars spotted on the beach and in the surf. Do not touch... Posted by Oak Island Water Rescue on Monday, July 3, 2023

The Portuguese man o'war is an extremely venomous creature and even a dead one can sting a person. If you see a bright blue creature in the water or on the shore, stay away. They get their name because experts say they resemble an 18th-century Portuguese warship under full sail. Their tentacles can grow to an average of 10 meters and may extend by as much as 100 feet.