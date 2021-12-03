WFMY News 2 solves the curious case of the purple lights.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maybe you’ve seen an increasing number of purple street lights in Greensboro. They certainly stand out, but why are they popping up?

We reached out to Duke Energy, which controls city lights.

A Duke Energy representative said they’ve just learned about a manufacturing defect within the LED light that causes some of them to change from the typical blue tint to a deep purple.

Duke says it’s not a safety issue, but it is distracting.

The company has alerted its workers to the problem, so they can replace the lights as needed.

Apparently, this problem is happening in other cities across the country.

So, who’s paying for it?

Duke says the lights are under warranty, so the manufacturer is footing the bill.