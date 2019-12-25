(Editors note: The above video is from 2018 when Reagandoodle and Little Buddy visited Tonight with Cassidy.)

“There was an instant bond. You could see the love between the two of them,” Sandi Swiridoff said.

NBC Nightly News first introduced us to an Oregon foster child whose name is Sawyer and his furry friend Reagan back in 2016. Sawyer was inseparable from his foster grandparents’ dog, Reagan.

“There is something really special about having a companion that wants you exactly as you are,” Sawyer’s mom, Kari Lewis said on Nightly News.

Their story of love and companionship touched many through Reagan’s Instagram page which is run by Grandma Swiridoff. Their adventures, matching outfits and growing family documented through the years.

“I would have never thought that an Instagram account for a dog could turn into something so big and so helpful to other people,” Swiridoff told Nightly News.

Since 2016, Sawyer has been adopted into the Lewis family, as has his sister Stella.

An annual calendar of photos of Reagan with Stella and Sawyer has raised over $60,000. The proceeds helping other children in foster care.