TEGA CAY, S.C. — Does South Carolina have a litter problem? One state senator says yes, and she's proposing a plastic bag ban for every single city and county in the Palmetto State.

For many, plastic bags quickly wind up in the trash, and a conversation is growing on whether to ban the plastic bags altogether. 17 cities and towns in South Carolina have now banned plastic bags.

The fourth largest city in the sate -- Mount Pleasant -- made it official last week. York County is also open to the conversation about a bag ban.

"If it was up to me I would say sure," Heather Overman, Tega Clay Mayor Pro Tem said. "The enivronment, nature ... making sure that we're preserving our parks and facilities is important, especially that we're on the lake."

Lawmakers in Columbia are now debating a bill that would ban the bans and could roll back policies towns already have in place.

Some grocers and business owners have complained that the state allowing each town to set its own rules has gotten too confusing, saying going green comes with an actual cost when supplying only paper bags.

Most of the shoppers that NBC Charlotte spoke with said they wouldn't mind the switch to paper.

"It just makes more sense in the long run," one said. "Most of us, we either end up putting them in the trash can or under the sink and they just pile up."

A South Carolina town has come up with a creative way to get rid of and repurpose plastic bags. As many try to decrease their carbon footprint, a community is trying to take a seat with sustainability.

"We want to preserve where we live, we love it and we want to keep it clean," one person said.

Plastic is piling up in landfills across the country, and other countries are no longer accepting most U.S. recycling, leaving many confused about what to do with their recyclables.

Like many cities, Tega Cay recently bagged much of its recycling program. It didn't go over to well.

Leaders at the Lions Club found a new solution to give all that old plastic new life.

"I have a whole bin of plastic bags that I've been saving just because I knew this was coming," one woman told NBC Charlotte.

New bins rolled out around town encourage the city to collect plastic there. Once the city collects 500 pounds of plastic, about 40,000 bags, a company will turn all that plastic into a park bench.

A small dent in a growing problem, but a way to keep a city on a lake a little cleaner, and give the people another place to sit and enjoy the view.

The city has six months to collect 40,000 bags in order to get the bench. They hope to reach that number much faster than that and hope to have a lot of repurposed plastic benches around that down soon.

