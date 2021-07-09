Remembering Sandy Bradshaw: Greensboro flight attendant honored on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Bradshaw was one of the 40 people on board United Airlines Flight 93 when it crashed into an open field in Pennsylvania.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We will never forget. Saturday marks 20 years since 2,977 lives were lost in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in our nation.

Sandy Waugh Bradshaw was one of them. She was 38 years old.

The Greensboro flight attendant was aboard United Airlines Flight 93 when it crashed into an empty field in rural Shanksville, Pennsylvania at 10:03 a.m.

Bradshaw was among the seven crew members and 33 passengers who heroically stopped the hijackers. The plane was believed to be headed for the U.S. Capitol.

Bradshaw called her husband during the attack. He recalls her saying she and others on the plane were boiling water to throw on the hijackers. As the call ended, she reported that everyone was running up to first class.

Bradshaw left behind a young daughter and son. Her daughter, Alexandria, is now 22. Her son, Nathan, is almost 21.

Pat Waugh is Bradshaw's mother. She remembers her daughter as a sweet, caring person, who loved being a flight attendant.

"It’s always hard around 9/11," Waugh said. "Over the years, it had gotten some easier, but you know, I would say the hardest thing you ever have to face is losing your child."

She said she hopes we all remember not just her daughter, but all the other lives lost that day.

Bradshaw's family is invited to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania every year, where her name, along with the names of the 39 other heroes, is read aloud during a service of remembrance.

Eastern Randolph High School also honors Bradshaw every year. She graduated from the school in 1981. The school will have a virtual ceremony this year.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office had special decals made for their patrol cars, bearing Bradshaw's name.

"I think honoring Sandy and all of those who died and the one who served and sacrificed so much on 9/11 - it's very important that we remember that and to remind the newer generation - the ones that were being born during that year and the ones who have been born since then - let them know what happened and how it did affect everyone," Aundrea Azelton, Chief Deputy with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, said.

The decals will be on the cars until the end of 2021.