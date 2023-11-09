Greensboro flight attendant Sandy Bradshaw remembered 22 years after 9/11

Bradshaw was one of the 40 people onboard United Airlines Flight 93 when it crashed into an open field in Pennsylvania.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday marks 22 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that destroyed lives and changed our nation forever.

Two planes hit the World Trade Center. Another hit the Pentagon. A fourth crashed in Pennsylvania.

United 93 passengers took back control of that plane, ensuring it never reached the attackers' target.

One of the women on board was 38-year-old Sandy Waugh Bradshaw - a flight attendant from the Greensboro area.

Students and staff at Eastern Randolph High School and Grays Chapel Elementary gathered Monday to remember her.

Sandy was on United Airlines Flight 93 when it crashed into an empty field in rural Shanksville, Pennsylvania at 10:03 a.m.

She was among the seven crew members and 33 passengers who heroically stopped the hijackers. The plane was believed to be headed for the U.S. Capitol.

Sandy called her husband during the attack. He recalls her saying she and others on the plane were boiling water to throw on the hijackers. As the call ended, she reported that everyone was running up to first class.

She left behind a young daughter and son. Alexandria is now 24. Nathan is almost 23. Although they have no memory of the day, they know their mother was a hero.

Every year, Sandy's family is invited to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, where her name is enshrined with the other passengers. The names are read aloud during a service of remembrance.