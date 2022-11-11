This NC retailer ranked in the top 5 of places to shop for the best Black Friday deals

WalletHub combed through 4,000 deals from 16 of the largest American retailers’ 2022 Black Friday ad scans to see what the biggest deals were.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that COVID-19 is waning slightly, more crowds are expected to show up, lining up outside of retail shop windows on Black Friday to snag those hot holiday deals.

According to the National Retail Fund, 66.5 million people shopped in person on Black Friday in 2021. In advance of 2022's Black Friday shopping time, WalletHub combed through 4,000 deals from 16 of the largest American retailers’ 2022 Black Friday ad scans to see what the biggest deals were. Belk, which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, came out in many of the top spots.

Belk ranked No. 1 in shopping for deals for apparel and accessories, consumer electronics, toys, appliances and various other product categories, which gave it the overall rank of No. 2 with all the retailers WalletHub sorted through.

The best Black Friday retailers, ranked on their average discount, were:

JCPenney (64.71%) Belk (64.23%) Macy's (53.05%) Office Depot and OfficeMax (49.93%) Kohl's (44.23%) Lenovo (40.67%) Target (32.87%) Big Lots (32.86%) Academy Sports + Outdoors (31.10%) The Home Depot (30.90%)

For context, according to WalletHub, the average discount overall for Black Friday is 37%.

Retailers that were still included in the survey but didn't make the top 10 were Amazon, Best Buy, BJ's, Costco, Newegg and Walmart.