Charlotte Outlets prioritizing safety during Black Friday shopping

The general manager of the Charlotte Premium Outlets said there were seen and unseen security efforts in place.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shoppers hit the stores on Friday Nov. 25, for Black Friday and people did some damage -- shoppers had their minds on getting the best deals and staying safe.

Sharon Campbell, general manager of the Charlotte Premium Outlets, said the outlet mall is taking the safety of everyone very seriously.

"We work very closely with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department," Campbell said. "There are a lot of seen and unseen security efforts that go on throughout the whole weekend.”

Shoppers said the seen efforts give them reassurance after what unfolded on Black Friday morning near Fayetteville. One person was hospitalized after being shot in a Walmart in Lumberton.

Another thing shoppers talked about happened a week prior: An evacuation took place at SouthPark Mall over misinformation. Speculation swirled over fears of a possible shooting or even a bomb threat.

"Safety is the number one priority for everyone,” Campbell said. "It's been a good day at the Charlotte Premium Outlets."

