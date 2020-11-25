Charlotte small businesses prepare for holiday season like no other

Many retailers are putting far less emphasis on the day-of-doorbusters of years past.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly hurt brick and mortar businesses in the Charlotte area and across the country.

New data shows shoppers are slowly easing back into in-person shopping, particularly in North Carolina, but retailers are preparing for a holiday shopping season unlike any before.

Unlike in years past, Charlotte-area malls will be closed this Thanksgiving, and most aren't extending their hours at all for Black Friday and holiday shopping -- all signs of a new, potentially permanent trend.

When you think holiday shopping, you probably think of packed malls, Black Friday doorbusters, and crowded shops. But the COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything, possibly forever.

"Consumers are concerned," John Kelly said. "They're not shopping and they're not going out as nearly as frequently now as they were before."

Kelly is CEO of Zenreach, a company that uses wifi data to track foot traffic in retail stores nationwide.

"In April, we hit our all-time low," Kelly said. "In-store traffic was down about 75% across the country."

He said since April, it's improved a bit -- now they're at about 50% of in-store traffic. Kelly said their data shows North Carolina is actually one of the top five states trending upward, with the last two weeks of October seeing a 4.3% increase in retail foot traffic.

"You actually brought traffic back sooner than other states," he said.

Kelly said some of that may be attributed to the easing of lockdown and public gathering regulations, in addition to safety measures implemented at local shopping centers, from ramped up sanitization to crowd control efforts.

For example, new this year at Carolina Place Mall is a reservation system called "Spot Holder" -- shoppers can avoid crowds by tracking lines and store occupancy as well as scheduling in-store appointments.

Many retailers are also putting far less emphasis on the day-of-doorbusters of years past.

"A lot of retailers are spreading out their deals … so I don't think we're gonna see this big spike in traffic like we've seen in previous years," Kelly said. "We'll probably be spread out over many more days."

For the first time ever, the National Retail Federation delayed their holiday shopping forecast, now estimating 60% of consumers will stick to cyber shopping this year.

Kelly predicts the huge shift from in-person to online shopping will likely stick around well beyond the pandemic.

"If you're a merchant out there, please make sure to invest in the online experience," he said.

But he said the in-store experience will likely live on -- as long as businesses are able to keep their doors open.

"Does this mean that brick and mortar businesses die? I don't think so," Kelly said. "There's too much pent-up demand for people wanting to go to a restaurant or go browsing and shopping at retail locations."