Where's the Money? | Clothing costs increasing

Your favorite "casual Friday" outfit could cost you more in the future.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're a jeans and t-shirt kind of person, be prepared to pay more. Just like everything else, the cost of your favorite casual Friday clothes could be increasing.

It's all because the price of cotton has increased.

Over the past month, the price of cotton has gone up 12.78%. To date this year, it's increased 49.94%

Why? Economists blame bad weather, among other things. Heatwaves and droughts affected cotton crops.

Keep in mind, this doesn't just impact denim. Anything made of cotton will cost more to make. This means T-shirts, sweatshirts, socks -- you name it.

If it's made with cotton, it's costing more to make, which means manufacturers will most likely be passing that additional cost onto you, the consumer.

It’s simply something to be aware of now so it doesn't leave you asking, "Where's the money?" the next time you go clothes shopping.

