How to snag the best deals on Cyber Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get your fingers ready. Only the fastest may scoop up some of this season’s hottest deals on Cyber Monday, as supply chain issues are limiting products nationwide.

“Retailers are really struggling to keep popular products in stock and ship them out on time, and consumers are going to really start feeling that,” Kristin McGrath, a representative for RetailMeNot, said.

On average, shoppers plan to spend $998 on gifts and beyond this season, down slightly from before the pandemic in 2019.

While TVs, clothes, shoes, and beauty items were the big-ticket items on Black Friday, Cyber Monday is expected to have the best deals for electronics and travel; though consumers don’t have to wait until Monday to get them.

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals began today, boasting savings on electronics from Samsung and LG, home items from Shark, Vitamix and Cuisinart, and select Alexa-enabled devices.

Target’s Cyber Monday deals will start Sunday, promising savings on video games, headphones, TVs, Apple products, and select home furniture, adding additional offers available Monday on products like small appliances and health and beauty items.

“I’ve got to tell you, deals can be found in many places," Mark Henry, CEO of Alloy Wealth Management, said.

And for more potential savings, Henry said you may just score the best deals by walking away from your online cart.

“These sites are set up to where if you start to shop for something or you look for something, you may find 24, 36, or 48 hours later, you'll get an email from the company, you were looking at things and guess what they do? 'Come back, we'll give you 20% off, we'll give you 25% off,” Henry explained.

If you're willing to stay up late, Walmart's Cyber Monday deals start as soon as the clock strikes midnight on Sunday.

