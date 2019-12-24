CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Malls across the country and in the Carolinas were packed with people picking up last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 100 million people waited until the week before Christmas to do their holiday shopping, with more than 6% doing it on Christmas Eve.

Last-minute shoppers shuffled in and out of stores at the Charlotte Premium Outlets all day Tuesday.

"Some of them are coming out just looking for last-minute deals, and some people are doing all of their shopping. It’s personal preference," said Sharon Campbell, manager of the outlets.

It was a waiting game in the parking lot, and it’s been that way since the weekend. With Christmas falling on a Wednesday, the general manager said the crowds on Christmas Eve were not as large as in years past.

The final rush was enjoyable for some.

"I come to watch the craziness; I’m all done and wrapped," said Kevin Martin.

Despite the looming deadline, many people were in the holiday spirit. Some people even treated themselves to gifts.

"Perfume, candles. I bought a purse, some workout gear. That should be one of my New Year's resolutions, to work out so I'm ready, I have the gear," said Yolanda Humphries.

Most stores close at 6 p.m. but Target will be open until 10 p.m.

