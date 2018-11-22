There's a perk to being an early bird at holiday sales: freebies.

For Thanksgiving and Black Friday, some stores are pushing special coupons that savvy shoppers can turn into free items and early customers also have first dibs on items free after rebate at stores like Macy's.

There are some other treats too like free coffee and cookies, which Walmart will give out from 4 to 6 p.m. before it starts its sale Thanksgiving Day.

But just like the doorbusters, these freebies are limited and only available while supplies last.

Need a different kind of perk? Black Friday also is National Espresso Day.

More: What stores are open on Thanksgiving? List of major retailers' hours for Black Friday deals

More: Growing number of stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Here's the list.

More: Every major retailer having Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 sales

Thanksgiving Day freebies

Belk: The first 200 customers Thursday when doors at 4 p.m. get a mystery gift card worth $5 to $500. There will be a similar giveaway Friday morning.

Cumberland Farms: Get a free cup of coffee, hot or iced, from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Thanksgiving at the convenience store chain’s nearly 600 locations.

CVS: The pharmacy chain has 10 freebies after ExtraBucks Rewards in its three-day Black Friday sale from Thanksgiving through Saturday. Deals include free gum, a roll of paper towel, a box of store brand ibuprofen or acetaminophen and a free 23andMe genetic DNA starter kit. For the starter kit, pay $29.99 and get $29.99 in ExtraBucks Rewards. A CVS loyalty card needed to get the deals and each are limit one per household.

Gordmans: The first 50 shoppers in line when stores open 5 p.m. Thursday get a scratch-off card worth $5, $50 or $100. The first 100 get entered in a raffle for a chance to win a 4-foot Gordy teddy bear.

J.C. Penney: The first customers at the department store, which opens 2 p.m. Thanksgiving, receive a mystery coupon. The majority will be $10 off $10, but there will be a few $100 off $100 and one $500 off $500 coupon per store. Some exclusions apply.

Kmart: The store is offering cash-back savings for members of the free Shop Your Way loyalty program. Members will get "$50 CASHBACK in Points” on purchases of $50 or more in store. If they spend $250 or more in store or online Thursday to Sunday, they are qualified to receive “$250 CASHBACK in Points.” Members can earn “FREECASH in Points” by texting the words GRAVY and TURKEY to 73277.

Macy’s: In-store only, 12 items will be free after mail-in rebates, including: select tote bags, men’s Gold Toe Slippers, glassware sets and Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo pillows. These deals and other in-store doorbusters will be available 5 p.m. Thanksgiving to 2 a.m. Friday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Cumberland Farms: Get a free cup of coffee, hot or iced, from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Thanksgiving at the convenience store chain’s nearly 600 locations.

CVS: The pharmacy chain has 10 freebies after ExtraBucks Rewards in its three-day Black Friday sale from Thanksgiving through Saturday. Deals include free gum, a roll of paper towel, a box of store brand ibuprofen or acetaminophen and a free 23andMe genetic DNA starter kit. For the starter kit, pay $29.99 and get $29.99 in ExtraBucks Rewards. A CVS loyalty card needed to get the deals and each are limit one per household.

Gordmans: The first 50 shoppers in line when stores open 5 p.m. Thursday get a scratch-off card worth $5, $50 or $100. The first 100 get entered in a raffle for a chance to win a 4-foot Gordy teddy bear.

J.C. Penney: The first customers at the department store, which opens 2 p.m. Thanksgiving, receive a mystery coupon. The majority will be $10 off $10, but there will be a few $100 off $100 and one $500 off $500 coupon per store. Some exclusions apply.

Kmart: The store is offering cash-back savings for members of the free Shop Your Way loyalty program. Members will get "$50 CASHBACK in Points” on purchases of $50 or more in store. If they spend $250 or more in store or online Thursday to Sunday, they are qualified to receive “$250 CASHBACK in Points.” Members can earn “FREECASH in Points” by texting the words GRAVY and TURKEY to 73277.

Macy’s: In-store only, 12 items will be free after mail-in rebates, including: select tote bags, men’s Gold Toe Slippers, glassware sets and Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo pillows. These deals and other in-store doorbusters will be available 5 p.m. Thanksgiving to 2 a.m. Friday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM