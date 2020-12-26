Businesses across the Charlotte area have had to adapt this year, finding new strengths to get them through the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to fewer people traveling and North Carolina Governor Cooper's 10 p.m. curfew, there were fewer holiday customers than usual in a year that’s already been tough on businesses.

Still, businesses have been able to adapt -- some welcoming a holiday bump in sales.

"We appreciate the holidays for that extra business, having any big shopping spree is great," said Ilan Paltrow the owner of Gear Goat Xchg.

Paltrow says one item, in particular, is sure to fly off the shelves.

“Kid's bikes are always big for Christmas presents,” Paltrow said.

But Paltrow said this season, bikes weren't the only outdoor item sparking interest.

“Everybody wants to get outside and social distance, so hiking, camping, backpacking, and cycling are all the big ones and we cover all the bases here,” Paltrow said.

It’s a different story for bars and restaurants, though.

“December’s typically one of our better months and it's definitely been slower this year,” said Patrick Villafaine, the owner of The Hop Shop.

“We sell over 500 different craft beers and then we have 100 different wines from all over the world, things you won’t find in the grocery store too often,” Villafaine said.

Villafaine says typically, the place would be more packed over the holidays but is stifled by limited capacity and curfew requirements.

“The 9 p.m. [alcohol sales] shut down is not helping at all, but I understand why it’s in place,” Villafaine said.

But, even though indoor sales are down, Villafaine says off-property sales are up.

“We've seen a lot of extra package sales, take out, to go, we've seen a lot of growler sales go up," Villafaine said.

Governor Cooper has allowed mixed drinks to be delivered or carried out from now until Jan. 31, which Villafine says could help businesses into the new year.