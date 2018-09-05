CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As the Park Road Shopping Center continues to welcome more restaurants and businesses, the traffic in and around the shopping center is expected to become an even bigger nightmare.

EDENS, the owner of the shopping center, announced that an AMC theater is going to take over the old Park Terrace building, with an opening set for sometime in 2019.

The 53-year-old theater didn't close without controversy as thousands signed a petition to keep it open but ultimately shut down.

Recently, the New York-based Shake Shack opened its first Charlotte location right across the street from the theater.

With no shortage of restaurants at the shopping center, filling your stomach is easy but parking is a different story.

"It can be a little hectic," said one woman.

"It's horrible," remarked another. "This is hideous!"

Although the traffic didn't stop her from grabbing a burger and shake.

"It was worth it," she said with a hearty laugh.

NBC Charlotte reached out to EDENS to see what solution, if any, they had to the growing parking problem.

They have yet to respond but we’ll keep you updated.

