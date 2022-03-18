Prom shopping back in full swing for Charlotte area high schools

The pandemic prevented thousands of teens from enjoying the once-in-a-lifetime event considered a staple of their high school years.

GASTONIA, N.C. — For the first time in more than two years, senior prom is returning to Charlotte-area schools.

The pandemic prevented thousands of teens from enjoying the once-in-a-lifetime event considered a staple of their high school years.

Sequins, lace, a-line cuts, the perfect dress for prom is probably in Gastonia's Bedazzled Bridal and Formal dress shop.

Cleo, the resident prom expert, is helping teenage girls find the dress they’ll wear to the big night.

Two years ago, the dress shop was closed.

“To shut us down in the busiest time of the year force. We were scared,” Raj Mirchandani, Bedazzled Bridal and Formal's Owner, said.

The business didn’t stop serving the community during this time.

“We were able to work with our manufacturers to truck in approximately 150,000 masks," Mirchandani said. "And we were able to put them right into the hands of the community members that needed a most.”

Now the shop is back to taking thousands of prom orders for young girls like Ronni Bristol.

“I think it's important for everybody to experience prom just because it's a final goodbye to high school," Bristol said. "And then you have to go to college and you're just going through this big change and it's just a nice, almost like a going-away party.”

Traditions die hard in the locally owned dress shop.

“Just last week, I had a mother father come in and say we did their wedding 18 years ago and now to dress their daughter for prom. That was just a very cool milestone for our company," Mirchandani said.

They are glad to return to a time when people can once again say “yes” to the dress.

