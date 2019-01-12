CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, people nationwide participate in Small Business Saturday -- hitting the town to support local businesses and restaurants.

It started in 2011 to encourage people to "shop small."

Saturday, many in Charlotte gathered to do just that at a pop-up market in South End from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event had at least 200 local shops, 70 places to eat, and free trolley rides throughout South End.

"Most of these businesses are here in Charlotte, a lot of them are here in the neighborhood," one woman told NBC Charlotte. "We want to celebrate our pop-up vendors and our brick and mortar stores, the ones that really keep our economy going and keep this neighborhood fun and interesting."

The festival ended with a Christmas tree lighting.

