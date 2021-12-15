SouthPark mall adding brewery, open-air pavilion as part of expansion

Simon Property Group said the new additions are "designed to create a better shopping experience for its loyal visitors and existing retailers."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Simon Property Group announced extensive developments planned for SouthPark Mall on Wednesday.

The redevelopment includes upgrades to the West Plaza, which is near The Container Spore and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Additionally, the mall will be opening a brewery -- the second location for Charlotte brewery Suffolk Punch Brewing. The brewery will feature nearly 400 seats in the all-in-one taphouse, restaurant and coffee bar, and will be located next to a greenspace and a stage, as well as a new play area.

The new play area is specifically designed with children of all ages and abilities in mind, with more than 1,850 square feet for children to play including specific zones tailored to different growth stages.

Simon said the new additions are "designed to create a better shopping experience for its loyal visitors and existing retailers."

Construction for the new additions is set to begin in early 2022 and is expected to be completed in the late summer.

