CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just two days before Christmas, malls in the Charlotte area were packed as shoppers scrambled to buy last-minute gifts.

Some stores extended their hours to deal with the rush.

"I just put it off until the last minute," said one shopper who had just returned from college and was buying gifts for nine family members.

"You have to get it now," said Sandra Hayes as she shopped at Kohl's. "I don't shop early."

The parking lots were full from Concord Mills Mall to SouthPark Mall as well as shopping strips across town.

Hayes said she was shopping for her entire list just two days before Christmas, and the holly jolly season kept her spirits high.

"I'm heading to the men's big and tall," she said as she smiled.

Hayes, like many people around town, said they ran out of time and were too busy throughout the year.

"We work from can't to can't: can't see in the morning to can't see at night," she said as she laughed. "And so, we have to get out here today."

She and dozens of others rushed into Kohl's, one of the department stores that's staying open 24 hours through 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Super Target and Walmart are also extending their hours through the same time.

Hayes was surprised to learn about the new hours.

"Look! Why am I out here this early? I need to be out here at midnight," she joked.

Christmas Eve is expected to be just as busy as shoppers race against the clock before Christmas morning.

