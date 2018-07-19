CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- I went shopping at a Goodwill in the South End and got some cute clothes... stay with me here.

On Friday, Goodwill will open their second GW chic boutique store and trust me when I say they have some really cute high-end clothing and accessories.

*Editor's note: Meilin Tompkins is a digital reporter for NBC Charlotte. The items featured in this article were put back on the rack after filming.

This chic boutique is "curated for fashion-focused shoppers and styled to look more like a trendy boutique, making thrifting easier with color-blocked racks filled with well-known brands and style stories incorporating chic home décor and accessories."

Goodwill's initial boutique was so popular, they have to add a second location in the South End to handle the demand.

“We’re excited to bring the GW brand to South End. With the popularity of the GW store at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus, we’ve been searching for the right location to introduce a second boutique store with convenient access for Charlotte shoppers,” said Barbara Maida-Stolle, chief business officer. “This space on South Boulevard is ideal, bringing a bigger GW to fun-loving, trend-embracing South End shoppers who appreciate a good deal.”

You can also feel good as your shopping because every item sold in Goodwill stores supports job training and employment services to help people in our region find and secure family-sustaining employment.

I took a tour around the store with Samantha, the PR manager for Goodwill, and here's what we picked up:

Top

We chose a Vince Camuto blouse

Price:

Retail value: around $60

Our price: $8.99

Bottoms:

Citizens of Humanity jeans

Retail value: Around $200

Our price: $14. 99

Shoes

Steve Madden loafers

Retail value: Around $100

Our price: $14. 99

Accessory

Kate Spade necklace

Retail value: Around $55

Our price: $ 14.99

RETAIL TOTAL : Around $400

OUR TOTAL : 53.96

Here are some brands you can find at the store:

Micheal Khors

Coach

Kate Spade

Lucky Jeans

Nike

Argento Vivo

Ann Klein

Cole Haan

J. Crew

Dior

Dolce Gabbana

and more...

"The new store also marks Goodwill’s first introduction of food and drink into a retail space with offerings from Community Table Bistro, the organization’s chef-driven restaurant offering affordable, locally-sourced cuisine."

Located at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus, Community Table Bistro was named one of Charlotte Magazine’s “Best New Restaurants” in 2017

Store location: 609 South Boulevard

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Prices range from around $4.99 to $24.99

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC