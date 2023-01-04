What are the best shopping deals in January?

In order to score deep discounts, purchase these items in the first month of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the season of giving in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get selfish and go shopping for yourself!

Here are some of the best things to buy during the month of January, according to AARP.

Holiday décor

With potential savings of 75% or more, now is the time to stock up on everything holiday. Savvy shoppers can score deals on wrapping paper, lights, ornaments, inflatables, holiday-themed dishes, sheets, clothing and more.

Small kitchen appliances

Expect to see 20% off or more on things like toasters and waffle makers.

Toys and games

Retailers trying to get rid of excess holiday inventory means money-saving deals for consumers. AARP said the drop in demand could save people 40% to 50%.

Winter clothing

According to AARP, retailers are looking ahead to next season so this season's gear is getting deeply discounted -- sometimes up to 60% -- to make room.

Workout equipment and apparel

With the focus on fitness this time of year, retailers are discounting all things related to working out. From yoga accessories to elliptical machines, AARP said potential fitness buffs can potentially save 20% to 60% off items in this category.

Towels and linens

Did guests complain about the sheets or towels when they visited? AARP said people can expect potential savings up to 30% on things like sheets and bath towels this time of year.

Open-box tech

One person’s return is another person’s treasure, including returned electronics With so many holiday returns, some retailers are discounting open-box tech items by 20% or more.

Contact Carolyn Bruck at cbruck@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.