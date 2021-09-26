National Situational Awareness Day

What body language cues can you get from people that should make you cautious?

When looking at people’s body language, it’s important to look at the context of the situation to make sure that you’re reading body language correctly. If not, then you can misread someone and end up causing problems when none exist.

When you’re looking for body language signs, look for signs that someone is agitated or angry. Sometimes, people who are feeling angry will lash out either verbally or physically. Here are a few signs: narrowing eyes, glaring, sweaty forehead, temples or upper lip, jaw tensing, hands tightening. Remember just because someone is angry doesn’t mean that they’ll be aggressive.

Here are few not-so-obvious signs: some people might step back or to the side of you. While others might take off their jacket or put personal belongings that they’re holding on the ground. Some people might stretch their neck from side to side while others might look down or away from you. Again, these signs in and of themselves don’t mean much. You have to consider context and clusters (2 or more behaviors that occur roughly at the same time).