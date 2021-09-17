Someone will get paid $5K to cut their spending

The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website, is offering to pay one person $5,000 to track their spending and explain how they increased their savings.
The company will hire a Penny Hoarding Specialist to "track your spending and saving during the 30 days and report back to us on the experience."
On their application page, the website provides cost-saving examples, such as:
- Making coffee at home instead of visiting a coffee shop
- Cut back on food delivery
- Visiting thrift stores to buy second-hand items
Job applications are being accepted online through Sept. 19. The winner will be announced on Sept. 30.