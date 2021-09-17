Someone will get paid $5K to cut their spending

The person will be paid to track their spending, and explain how they increased their savings.

The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website, is offering to pay one person $5,000 to track their spending and explain how they increased their savings.

The company will hire a Penny Hoarding Specialist to "track your spending and saving during the 30 days and report back to us on the experience."

On their application page, the website provides cost-saving examples, such as:

Making coffee at home instead of visiting a coffee shop

Cut back on food delivery

Visiting thrift stores to buy second-hand items