South Carolina officials are warning beachgoers to watch their steps as Portuguese men-of-war are washing onshore.

Local news sources report the venomous creatures turned up on Sullivan's Island last month, prompting a warning by a local administrator.

Town of Kiawah Island

Mike Wagner, operations manager of Hilton Head Island Shore Beach Services, said the men-of-war are probably coming ashore due to prevailing southeast winds.

Men-of-war have also showed up on the north end of Myrtle Beach.

A man-of-war has long, venomous tentacles that are powerful enough to kill fish. Even if the creature is dead, it can still sting whatever it comes in contact with. Reggie Williams of Ripley's Aquarium said while the sting is rarely deadly for humans, it is extremely painful and can last from a few minutes to a few weeks.

