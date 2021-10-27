Trick or Treat? | Halloween festivities in the Charlotte area

Here are some fun activities in the Queen City for the spooky holiday weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween is fast approaching, and many families are looking for ways to get out of the house and celebrate. Put the final touches on your Halloween costume and grab your plastic pumpkin bucket -- it's time to trick or treat.

Here are some of your options.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

NoDa Candy Crawl

Multiple businesses in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood are coming together to support the 'candy crawl.' As part of the crawl, families in costume are encouraged to trick or treat around the neighborhood, visiting local businesses and getting candy in return.

Friday, Oct. 29

Goblins and Ghouls Candy Crawl + Monster Market

Charlotte merchants will provide trick-or-treating as well as entertainment for the whole family at Camp North End on Friday. From 6 to 8 p.m., kids and adults alike are invited to come in costume and collect treats, and potentially knock out some holiday shopping early.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Morrison Family YMCA Trunk or Treat

The Morrison Family YMCA is partnering with Forest Hill to host this year's Halloween Trunk or Treat event. The event takes place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and includes a costume contest, trunk contest, games, food, and more.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Trick-Or-Treat Spooktacular

Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock is hosting a Halloween Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular on Halloween from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be trick-or-treating, a pumpkin painting contest, hayrides, a fire pit, and more.