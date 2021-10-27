Trick or Treat? | Halloween festivities in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween is fast approaching, and many families are looking for ways to get out of the house and celebrate. Put the final touches on your Halloween costume and grab your plastic pumpkin bucket -- it's time to trick or treat.
Here are some of your options.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
NoDa Candy Crawl
Multiple businesses in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood are coming together to support the 'candy crawl.' As part of the crawl, families in costume are encouraged to trick or treat around the neighborhood, visiting local businesses and getting candy in return.
Participating businesses include The Goodyear House, the Exchange at 36th, Bargarita, Four Dog Pet Supplies, Haberdish, Reigning Doughnuts, F45 Training NoDa, Heist Brewery, Cabo Fish Taco, Growlers Pub, Fu’s Custom Tattoos, Summit Coffee, Local Loaf, Mac Tabby Cat Café, Mimosas Nail Bar, and Crepe Cellar.
Friday, Oct. 29
Goblins and Ghouls Candy Crawl + Monster Market
Charlotte merchants will provide trick-or-treating as well as entertainment for the whole family at Camp North End on Friday. From 6 to 8 p.m., kids and adults alike are invited to come in costume and collect treats, and potentially knock out some holiday shopping early.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Morrison Family YMCA Trunk or Treat
The Morrison Family YMCA is partnering with Forest Hill to host this year's Halloween Trunk or Treat event. The event takes place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and includes a costume contest, trunk contest, games, food, and more.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Trick-Or-Treat Spooktacular
Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock is hosting a Halloween Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular on Halloween from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be trick-or-treating, a pumpkin painting contest, hayrides, a fire pit, and more.
Did we miss something? Text us at 704-329-3600 and let us know what we should add to the list.