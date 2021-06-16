Is your vacation destination fully reopened? You better check

The lack of employees is really putting a crimp on some vacation destinations. Many are having to cut services because of a lack of workers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC has been reporting on the hiring shortages locally, so how will they affect your summer plans?

The hiring shortages are real. It’s hard to go anywhere and not see a hiring sign, which is a good thing for people who need jobs, but a bad thing if you are trying to bounce back and run a business. So, will all this affect your summer travel? Possibly.

By April’s end, there were 9.3 million jobs available, companies scrambling to get them filled so we can get back to normal capacities and it’s going just “OK”. Take summertime favorite Carowinds amusement park, where screams of fear are a good thing.

“Have you been able to fill all these open positions," Bill McGinty asked.

"We are making really great headway; we raised our starting wage to $15.00 an hour," Lisa Stryker from the park Communications office said.

Carowinds has raised their bar and game to attract people for what will be a busy summer outside.

“I am really looking forward to Grand Carnivale, it’s a celebration of international culture starting in mid-July, so it’s going to feel very festive," Stryker said.

As for those guests still worried about crowds and getting sick?

“We are actually enabling, by our reduced capacity, the ability to safely have crowds, I mean what’s better than being outside and having fun," Stryker said.

If you plan to go and because of the reduced capacity, you must make a reservation. Carowinds is constantly reviewing their reservation process.

It’s a good heads up to check your vacation destinations this summer to make sure that services, excursions, and side trips are open and accessible without reservations. A lot of businesses are still having issues hiring people so reduced capacity isn’t necessarily because of COVID-19, it’s because of hiring.

