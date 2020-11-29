Ways to stop porch pirates from stealing your packages

Online sales on the rise, increases the risks of being targeted by criminals.

NORFOLK, Va. — ﻿The COVID-19 pandemic has led to more people shopping from home this holiday season

Adobe Analytics, a company that tracks online shopping, estimated people spent $9 billion this Black Friday. It's an increase from Black Friday in 2019, when people spent $7.4 billion.

As the anticipation for snagging online deals on Cyber Monday builds, many people will be waiting for their packages to get delivered.

Christopher Martin, a homeowner in Norfolk is familiar with porch pirates.

"I’ve had bicycles stolen off of our front porch, and we’ve had packages going missing and stuff like that," said Martin.

Martin said adding security cameras to his home has kept criminals away.

"Since I put the cameras up, I haven’t had any issues with anybody trying to steal anything. I think the visuals of the camera up there are really a deterrent," said Martin.

There are several things you can do to prevent porch pirates from stealing your packages.

FedEx, UPS and Amazon allow consumers to track their packages. You can also install a porch lock box that delivery drivers can use to place your package in a secure location. People can also request to have a signature confirmation when the package is delivered.

If you don’t want your packages shipped directly to your house, another safe option is to send your stuff to a pick-up location. Amazon, Fed Ex, and UPS all offer lock boxes to keep your packages secure.

“Oh they’re very secure. If you don’t have that code you’re not getting into those lockers," said Martin.

Martin’s message for other online shoppers: if you don’t have security cameras or use a lock box, ask the shipper to put your packages in another spot besides your front door.