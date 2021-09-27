'We are so excited to have the fair back' | Carolina Classic Fair starts Friday

Unlike years past, fair-goers will have to wear a mask. The CDC recommends wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings, especially as the delta variant still spreads.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After a year of canceled events, the Carolina Classic Fair is back in action this Friday. Crews are currently working to set up the rides, which arrived Sunday.

There is a lot of setting up that needs to be done, but by Friday the fairground will be full of all of your favorite rides, games, and foods. This year you will have to wear a mask both inside and outside. They are going to also use the full 70-acre lot, so they can space everything out for social distancing.

"We are so excited to have the fair back," Carolina Classic Fair Spokesperson Siobhan Olson. "There's a lot of pent-up energy, and people wanting to come out and ride the rides, and eat their favorite fair food, see the great entertainment."

The fair, like many events, didn't happen last year and organizers said that's why this year will be so special.

"You will find some amazing stilt walkers, they're kind of like Cirque du Soleil, but even better, we're bringing in a bear education piece that should be very interesting, we got musicians coming on the grandstand, all of the favorites like jazz fest and gospel fast, so all the new stuff you will find all over the place," Olson said.

Unlike years past, fair-goers will have to wear a mask. The CDC recommends wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings, especially as the delta variant still spreads.

"But it's going to be just like the fair that you have always loved so come see the pig races get a corndog and get on the claw and have a great time," Olson said.